BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in BioTelemetry were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BioTelemetry by 253.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in BioTelemetry by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioTelemetry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEAT stock opened at $59.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.32. BioTelemetry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $60.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $114.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.12 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BioTelemetry, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on BioTelemetry in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

