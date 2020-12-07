Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 10.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,046,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,510,000 after acquiring an additional 394,805 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mueller Industries by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,428,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,968,000 after purchasing an additional 21,039 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 869,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 809,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,530,000 after purchasing an additional 40,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 394,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 23,181 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of MLI stock opened at $33.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.18. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $36.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.74.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $619.11 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 17.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $34,640.00. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $209,160.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,259,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,959 shares of company stock worth $415,551 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, and line sets for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

