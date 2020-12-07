East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,765,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,928,000 after purchasing an additional 375,562 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 93.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,951,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,721,000 after purchasing an additional 943,691 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in East West Bancorp by 22.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,335,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,411,000 after acquiring an additional 247,094 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 12.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,174,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,438,000 after acquiring an additional 130,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth $39,413,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on EWBC. BidaskClub upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on East West Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $46.89 on Monday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.17. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $373.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

