Swiss National Bank Has $1.63 Million Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in The Macerich by 5.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in The Macerich by 2.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Macerich by 14.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The Macerich by 7.6% in the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 23,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Macerich by 4.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

MAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut shares of The Macerich from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Compass Point upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $6.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The Macerich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.27.

MAC opened at $11.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -132.10 and a beta of 1.78. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $26.08.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.69). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The Macerich’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. The Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

