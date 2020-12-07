Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $137,000 Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,558 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 30.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,579,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,447,000 after buying an additional 3,365,459 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,030,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,434,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 29.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,543,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,650,000 after buying an additional 355,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 34.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 654,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after buying an additional 166,232 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor stock opened at $18.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.64. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $20.90.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($1.48). The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 41.78% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

FLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

