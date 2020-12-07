Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 274.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,344 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,046 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.2% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $122.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $137.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.13.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

