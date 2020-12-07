Alera Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 30,933 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 307.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,933 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.9% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $122.25 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $137.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.78 and a 200-day moving average of $105.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays set a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.13.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at $12,889,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

