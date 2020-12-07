EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Raises Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 310.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,759 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 79,254 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.7% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 272.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,478,000 after purchasing an additional 413,385 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Apple by 282.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,044,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $121,017,000 after purchasing an additional 772,070 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 745.1% during the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 170,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,756,000 after purchasing an additional 150,403 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 319.0% during the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 336,410 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,960,000 after purchasing an additional 256,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 311.9% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.13.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $122.25 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

