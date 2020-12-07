Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 292.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,086 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 95,416 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.9% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in Apple by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 23,995 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its position in Apple by 5.4% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 972 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in Apple by 28.0% in the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 18,791 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 24.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 6.0% in the second quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $122.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.93. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.13.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.