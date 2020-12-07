Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Raised by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 278.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,982 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.3% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 306.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 64,786,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,502,937,000 after buying an additional 48,834,074 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 40,320,552 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,035,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,289,067,000 after buying an additional 27,863,617 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 273.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,013,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,170,721,000 after buying an additional 26,361,765 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,280,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,043,530,000 after buying an additional 19,044,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. ValuEngine downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.13.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $122.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.93. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $137.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.