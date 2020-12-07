Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Increased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 255.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,016 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 456,937 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 7.9% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Apple were worth $73,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 306.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 64,786,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,502,937,000 after buying an additional 48,834,074 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 40,320,552 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 303.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,035,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,289,067,000 after buying an additional 27,863,617 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 273.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,013,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,170,721,000 after buying an additional 26,361,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 263.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,280,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,043,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,044,093 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.13.

AAPL stock opened at $122.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.93. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $137.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.