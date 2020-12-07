Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Has $22.59 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 296.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 145,847 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 7.0% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 306.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 64,786,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,502,937,000 after acquiring an additional 48,834,074 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 40,320,552 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Apple by 303.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,035,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,289,067,000 after acquiring an additional 27,863,617 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 273.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,013,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,170,721,000 after purchasing an additional 26,361,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 263.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,280,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,043,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,044,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.13.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $122.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.93. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $137.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

