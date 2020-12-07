Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,475 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,475 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Safehold were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAFE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,113,000 after purchasing an additional 312,647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Safehold by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,548,000 after purchasing an additional 242,189 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Safehold by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 69,304 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Safehold during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,151,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Safehold alerts:

SAFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 9,781 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.88 per share, for a total transaction of $546,562.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,655,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,691,524.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 45,641 shares of company stock worth $2,588,262. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $68.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.16 and a beta of -0.45. Safehold Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.95 and a 1-year high of $72.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.56 and its 200 day moving average is $59.08.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.