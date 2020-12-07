Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 2,723 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 9.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 151,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new stake in First American Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,072,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 17,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 18.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after buying an additional 53,396 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark C. Oman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.78 per share, with a total value of $191,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FAF opened at $50.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.64. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FAF shares. ValuEngine raised First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

