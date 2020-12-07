O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 181,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after acquiring an additional 24,575 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 115,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 36,075 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 26,391 shares during the last quarter. 15.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $76.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $98.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.75. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.47). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th were given a $0.7333 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.53%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FMX. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.50.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

