Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 57.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $36,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 233,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,734,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 48,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,978,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 8.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,400,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $202,510,000 after buying an additional 113,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Honeywell International by 17.3% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 218,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,918,000 after buying an additional 32,143 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 773,949 shares of company stock worth $2,987,675 and sold 51,717 shares worth $9,097,448. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. HSBC downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.39.

HON stock opened at $212.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.55. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $212.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $149.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

