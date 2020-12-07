Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 63.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 109,952 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.07% of Universal Health Services worth $6,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UHS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 150.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,207,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $375,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527,178 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 21.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $192,742,000 after acquiring an additional 318,995 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 24.4% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 967,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $103,534,000 after acquiring an additional 189,668 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 65.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 372,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,835,000 after acquiring an additional 147,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 153.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 193,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after buying an additional 117,449 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $135.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.68. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $148.27.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.