Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 84.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,497 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.02% of Scholastic worth $7,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Scholastic by 26.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,079,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,662,000 after acquiring an additional 226,432 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Scholastic by 3.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 828,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,399,000 after acquiring an additional 27,981 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Scholastic by 33.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,327,000 after acquiring an additional 104,152 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Scholastic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 223,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Scholastic during the second quarter worth about $5,905,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCHL opened at $25.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.08 million, a P/E ratio of -32.47 and a beta of 0.89. Scholastic Co. has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.84. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Scholastic Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -750.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCHL. ValuEngine raised Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Scholastic from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

