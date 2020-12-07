Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 577.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 1,861.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 204.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 29.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 7.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 3.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Park-Ohio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $117,463.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,284.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $31.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.89. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $398.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.49. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently 13.37%.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

