Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 33.1% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 44.1% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,974,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,178,000 after buying an additional 604,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,296,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,207,000 after buying an additional 262,641 shares during the last quarter. Bislett Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 72.1% during the third quarter. Bislett Management LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after buying an additional 440,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail stock opened at $10.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Qurate Retail’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Qurate Retail from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Qurate Retail from $6.90 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

