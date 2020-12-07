Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $157,000 Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 32,883.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,847,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,488 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at about $38,341,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 121.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,978,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,168 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at about $33,783,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,526.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,876,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,527 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

In other news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $1,213,767.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,612.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.71 per share, with a total value of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,428.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HBI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.95.

Shares of HBI opened at $14.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.00. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $17.74.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.