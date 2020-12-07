Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $108,000 Investment in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,382 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,531,014 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,745,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,091,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,720,000 after purchasing an additional 632,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,044,974 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,583,000 after purchasing an additional 224,312 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,709,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,651,000 after buying an additional 36,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,220,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,407,000 after buying an additional 69,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

MBT stock opened at $8.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average is $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $21.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.10 by $4.18. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 142.29%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

MBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

