Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AA. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 15,830.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,368,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,857,000 after buying an additional 3,346,889 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 6,627.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,798,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,210,000 after buying an additional 1,771,275 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,165,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 820,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after buying an additional 535,190 shares during the period.

Alcoa stock opened at $23.73 on Monday. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.34.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.34. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $14.00 to $14.70 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.74.

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,635.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

