Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 70,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aegon in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aegon by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Aegon in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Aegon by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 81,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Aegon by 311.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 40,207 shares during the period. 5.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Cfra cut Aegon to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

NYSE AEG opened at $3.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95. Aegon has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.37.

Aegon Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

