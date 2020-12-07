US Bancorp DE Has $302,000 Holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 103.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,129,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,176 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 927,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,966,000 after purchasing an additional 486,259 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,305,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 9.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after buying an additional 27,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 24,679 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD opened at $24.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.70. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.93.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JELD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

