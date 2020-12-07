Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Five Below by 62.5% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Five Below by 46.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth about $59,000.
Shares of FIVE stock opened at $161.62 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $167.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.02.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Five Below in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $150.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.52.
Five Below Company Profile
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
