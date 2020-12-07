Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.38 Million Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,232 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 1.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSTK. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Overstock.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

In related news, insider David J. Nielsen sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $88,569.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,223 shares in the company, valued at $492,102.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Eric Glen Nickle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $34,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,187.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $873,079. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OSTK opened at $62.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.15 and a beta of 4.43. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $128.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.56.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $731.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.58 million. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The company’s revenue was up 110.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

