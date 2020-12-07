Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,502 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 529,489 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Boise Cascade worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the second quarter worth $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

BCC stock opened at $43.71 on Monday. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $50.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.73.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $1.22. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

