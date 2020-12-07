Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,392 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vicor were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vicor in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 36.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vicor news, VP Philip D. Davies sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $840,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Simms sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $149,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,166 shares of company stock worth $3,832,055 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

VICR opened at $84.11 on Monday. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $90.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 442.71 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.59.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.50 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VICR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vicor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

