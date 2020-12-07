Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,355 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.1% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.09.

MSFT opened at $214.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,542 shares of company stock valued at $72,624,113 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

