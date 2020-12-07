Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 752,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 25,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.06% of Innospec worth $47,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the third quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Innospec by 10.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Innospec by 115.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IOSP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $87.12 on Monday. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.71 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. Innospec had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $265.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is 19.92%.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

