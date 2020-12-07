Haverford Trust Co. Has $292.30 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Haverford Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,389,728 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 34,068 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.7% of Haverford Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $292,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 61.0% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,886 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 22,679 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 22,434 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.4% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.7% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,542 shares of company stock worth $72,624,113 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $214.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.96 and a 200-day moving average of $206.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.09.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.