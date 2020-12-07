Makena Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.20 Million Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,983 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,203,000. Microsoft makes up about 2.5% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 61.0% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,886 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 22,679 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 19.7% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 22,434 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in Microsoft by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.09.

MSFT opened at $214.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.47. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,542 shares of company stock valued at $72,624,113 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.