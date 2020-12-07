US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kforce were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KFRC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Kforce by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Kforce by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Kforce by 8.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kforce news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,466 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $99,873.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,747 shares of company stock worth $194,918. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KFRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair raised Kforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kforce from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kforce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $42.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.81 million, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

