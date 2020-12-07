US Bancorp DE Has $343,000 Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 67.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Logitech International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 130,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Logitech International by 12.7% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Logitech International by 130.3% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 59,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 33,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the third quarter worth $20,495,000. 32.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Logitech International from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. AlphaValue raised Logitech International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $73.50 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.78.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $87.32 on Monday. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $95.71. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.63.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.33. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.06 million. Research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Logitech International news, Director Neela Montgomery sold 3,500 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total value of $304,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,775.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,004 shares of company stock worth $11,528,867 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

