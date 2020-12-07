State Street Corp Sells 394,967 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,789,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 394,967 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $44,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 109.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 15.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 326,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 123.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 256,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 141,283 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARI stock opened at $11.51 on Monday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 65.75 and a quick ratio of 65.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARI. ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

