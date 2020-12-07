State Street Corp Purchases 183,212 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,866,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 183,212 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.47% of Nordstrom worth $46,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JWN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,732,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,789,000 after buying an additional 503,403 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1,183.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,702,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414,318 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 47.0% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,626,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,392,000 after purchasing an additional 519,825 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,480,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,711,000 after buying an additional 872,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $31.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.