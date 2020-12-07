Sei Investments Co. Has $594.97 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 332.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,137,405 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,950,252 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.7% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $594,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 272.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,478,000 after buying an additional 413,385 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Apple by 282.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,044,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $121,017,000 after acquiring an additional 772,070 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 745.1% in the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 170,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,756,000 after acquiring an additional 150,403 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 319.0% in the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 336,410 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,960,000 after acquiring an additional 256,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 311.9% in the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.13.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL opened at $122.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.78 and a 200 day moving average of $105.93. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $137.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.