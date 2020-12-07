Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,911 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Newmark Group worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,719,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 431.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 831,913 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,014,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 692,003 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,867,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after purchasing an additional 616,088 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,778,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NMRK shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Newmark Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.90.

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $7.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.84. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $435.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.30 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.47%.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

