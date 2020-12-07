Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New $973,000 Investment in Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Altabancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Altabancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $21,345,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,317,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $886,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $723,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Altabancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

In other news, Director Paul R. Gunther sold 4,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $86,969.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $53,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 28 shares of company stock valued at $766 and have sold 26,329 shares valued at $595,465.

OTCMKTS ALTA opened at $28.10 on Monday. Altabancorp has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $31.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.20.

Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Altabancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

