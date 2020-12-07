LPL Financial LLC Reduces Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ELS. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $59.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.34. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $77.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.48.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.90 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.