5,408 Shares in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 872,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after buying an additional 442,671 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 57.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 857,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 313,289 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth $2,741,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 63.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 92,693 shares during the period. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

In other news, SVP Ralph Paul Hargrow sold 23,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $194,595.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,965 shares in the company, valued at $194,595.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald M. Lombardi purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands stock opened at $8.54 on Monday. ACCO Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.29.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%. Equities analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO).

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.