TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,205,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,196,000 after acquiring an additional 48,734 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 582.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,046,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,754,000 after purchasing an additional 892,772 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter worth approximately $63,162,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in TriNet Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 258,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,371 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in TriNet Group by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TNET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $77.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.38 and its 200 day moving average is $64.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.70. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $80.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.43 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 60.66%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 12,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total transaction of $942,922.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,258,168.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $29,066.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,551 shares of company stock worth $9,432,776 over the last 90 days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

