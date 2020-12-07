LPL Financial LLC Buys 17,911 Shares of Franklin Liberty US Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Liberty US Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,911 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Franklin Liberty US Core Bond ETF worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Liberty US Core Bond ETF by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Liberty US Core Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Liberty US Core Bond ETF by 2,675.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 17,687 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Liberty US Core Bond ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Liberty US Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,582,000.

FLCB stock opened at $26.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average is $26.27. Franklin Liberty US Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.19 and a 12-month high of $26.77.

