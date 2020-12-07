Brick & Kyle Associates Takes $3.52 Million Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Brick & Kyle Associates purchased a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,520,000. Anthem accounts for about 2.4% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANTM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,425,000 after acquiring an additional 477,208 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,605,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,918,000 after buying an additional 2,204,964 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,831,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,409,000 after buying an additional 120,567 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,159,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,901,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Anthem by 5.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,342,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,437,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $323.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $308.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $338.20. The company has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.94.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

