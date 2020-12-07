Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 136 Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Atrion were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Atrion by 9.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,411,000 after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 2.3% during the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 5,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atrion by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRI stock opened at $638.62 on Monday. Atrion Co. has a 52 week low of $567.00 and a 52 week high of $764.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $614.37 and its 200-day moving average is $637.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATRI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Atrion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

About Atrion

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services; and marine and aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

