Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,163 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 22.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,130,000 after acquiring an additional 36,788 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Paycom Software by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter worth $343,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.55, for a total value of $2,980,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $14,008,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 370,000 shares of company stock worth $126,367,620 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $437.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 144.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $388.42 and a 200-day moving average of $321.97. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $163.42 and a one year high of $439.73.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $441.00 to $457.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Paycom Software from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Paycom Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.60.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.