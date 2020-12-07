O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 137 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 62.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 678,899 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,106,000 after acquiring an additional 260,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 34.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,961 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $197,993,000 after acquiring an additional 138,415 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter valued at about $43,759,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,674,581,000 after acquiring an additional 95,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 15.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 559,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $203,631,000 after acquiring an additional 76,134 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $382.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.27.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.38, for a total transaction of $72,276.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,382.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,385 shares of company stock worth $1,244,941. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX opened at $386.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.38. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $221.27 and a fifty-two week high of $409.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.01.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.18 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

