LPL Financial LLC Acquires 3,609 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,547,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 384.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,809,000 after acquiring an additional 398,720 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,228,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,651,000 after buying an additional 176,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,385,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,058,000 after buying an additional 153,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 722,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,049,000 after buying an additional 105,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

FRT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $93.10 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $133.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.57 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.98%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

