16,416 Shares in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NASDAQ:BEPC) Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NASDAQ:BEPC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at about $2,306,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at $179,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at $9,071,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth about $9,259,000.

NASDAQ:BEPC opened at $72.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.09. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $79.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a $2.2591 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brookfield Renewable from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar plants. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

